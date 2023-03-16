Cavaliers 76ers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MVP candidate Joel Embiid tallied 36 points and 18 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

James Harden added 28 points and 12 assists for Philly, followed by Tyrese Maxey with 23 points.

The 76ers shot 52% from the floor, including 17 of 36 from 3-point range. They also held a 54-38 rebounding edge.

Caris LeVert led the Cavs with 24 points, Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21.

The Cavs led by 15 points after the first quarter and by 5 at halftime.

Philadelphia improves to 46-22, remaining 3rd in the East.

Cleveland (44-28) played without injured center Jarrett Allen (eye) and guard Ricky Rubio (knee).

The Cavs host Washington on Friday.

