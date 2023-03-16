2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto...
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) plays against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Raul Neto (19) and forward Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MVP candidate Joel Embiid tallied 36 points and 18 rebounds, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

James Harden added 28 points and 12 assists for Philly, followed by Tyrese Maxey with 23 points.

The 76ers shot 52% from the floor, including 17 of 36 from 3-point range. They also held a 54-38 rebounding edge.

Caris LeVert led the Cavs with 24 points, Donovan Mitchell chipped in 21.

The Cavs led by 15 points after the first quarter and by 5 at halftime.

Philadelphia improves to 46-22, remaining 3rd in the East.

Cleveland (44-28) played without injured center Jarrett Allen (eye) and guard Ricky Rubio (knee).

The Cavs host Washington on Friday.

