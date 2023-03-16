2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland FBI investigate robbery at Ohio Savings Bank

Ohio Savings Bank robbery suspect
Ohio Savings Bank robbery suspect(Source: Cleveland FBI)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s FBI Violent Crime Task Force (FBI VCTF) are investigating a robbery at Ohio Savings Bank in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

According to the FBI, an unknown man entered and robbed the bank, located at 1866 W. 25th Street in Cleveland, around 1:30 p.m.

The man approached the teller, showed them a demand note and made demands for money.

The FBI VCTF described the man as being 6 feet tall, around 40-50 years old and thin.

He was seen wearing round glasses, a knit cap, a gray hoodie, tan pants, tan shoes and a black mask with a yellow smiley face.

The man fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI VCTF.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5000.

