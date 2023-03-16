2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of denim devotees are accused of stealing 45 pairs of jeans from Old Navy, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the two men walked into the Steelyard Commons store on Feb. 26 and ran out with over $2,600 worth of jeans.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This is not the first time a suspect has stolen dozens of jeans from the Steelyard Commons Old Navy.

A man is accused of shoplifting over 20 pairs on Jan. 19, according to police.

[ Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say ]

A trio of shoplifting suspects are also wanted for stealing about $1,000 worth of jeans from a Mayfield Heights Old Navy, police said.

[ Suspected jean thieves steal $1,000 of Old Navy Jeans in Mayfield Heights, police say ]

Police did not state if any of these cases are related.

