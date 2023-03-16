CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of denim devotees are accused of stealing 45 pairs of jeans from Old Navy, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

Police said the two men walked into the Steelyard Commons store on Feb. 26 and ran out with over $2,600 worth of jeans.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Cleveland jean thieves steal 45 pairs from Old Navy, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this theft, call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This is not the first time a suspect has stolen dozens of jeans from the Steelyard Commons Old Navy.

A man is accused of shoplifting over 20 pairs on Jan. 19, according to police.

A trio of shoplifting suspects are also wanted for stealing about $1,000 worth of jeans from a Mayfield Heights Old Navy, police said.

Police did not state if any of these cases are related.

