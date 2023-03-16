Cleveland man with ‘blessed’ neck tattoo wanted on arson and domestic violence charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Featured in this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted is a Cleveland man with a “blessed” neck tattoo that is currently wanted by the sheriff’s department for numerous charges including aggravated arson.

Raymond Evans, Jr. who also goes by Raymond James or Ray, is also wanted on domestic violence charges in a separate case for allegedly pushing his victim to the floor and kicking them several times in the face and body according to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Raymond Evans, Jr. has multiple warrants out for his arrest for cases of domestic violence and aggravated arson. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

In that case he’s also accused of burning his victim with a cigarette before stealing their car.

In a previous case, he has a warrant for his arrest for allegedly setting a house on fire where people were inside.

In 2011, Evans pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault and domestic violence where he used a wrench to beat his victim.

In 2017, he pleased guilty again to domestic violence charges when he punched a victim repeatedly until they fell to the ground.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County says Evans should be considered violent and dangerous.

Evans may be easy to spot by a neck tattoo of praying hands and the word “blessed.”

What would be a blessing is to get Evans off the street and into a courtroom to answer for his charges.

Anyone with information on Evans’ whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

