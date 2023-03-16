2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks announce rehabilitation of Hinckley Dam

Cleveland Metroparks announced Thursday morning that the Hinckley Dam rehabilitation project...
Cleveland Metroparks announced Thursday morning that the Hinckley Dam rehabilitation project will begin in fall of 2023, according to a release.(Michael K. Dakota)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks announced Thursday morning that the Hinckley Dam rehabilitation project will begin in fall of 2023, according to a release.

The Metroparks say that the over the next several years, the rehabilitation project will improve recreational opportunities at Hinckley Lake.

The plan is to raise the height of the existing earthen dam embankment that stretches across the northern portion of the lake and rehabilitate the 150-foot-wide concrete spillway to meet modern standards and provide improved protection in the event of severe flooding, according to the release.

“We’re excited to continue on the legacy of our park’s largest inland lake, rehabilitating it in time for its 100th anniversary and ensuring that it can be part of our next century of stewardship,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman.

Officials say that concurrently with the dam rehabilitation, Cleveland Metroparks will remove excess silt deposits in specific areas of the lake to allow for proper depths for recreation.

The lake will remain open throughout the spring and summer of this year including for watercraft rentals at the Hinckley Lake Boathouse & Store, swimming at the Hinckley Spillway and the return of the Ledges-to-Lake Adventure Race on September 16, the release says.

Officials say on Sept. 18, 2023, the dam rehabilitation will begin with the temporary draining of Hinckley Lake. The project requires that the lake remain drained until the dam rehabilitation is completed which is expected by summer 2026 based on current schedule and funding.

Hinckley reservation will remain open but access to the lake will be prohibited once the project begins, officials say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

