Cleveland SWAT team called to North Broadway neighborhood for man with gun
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland the SWAT team is heading to a home on the East side for an armed man wearing body armor on the porch.
Cleveland police were called to Glazier Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for an armed man spotted near a school.
When officers arrived, the man had gone back to his home and was standing on the porch near Nursery and Gallup Avenues.
A nearby charter school, Broadway Academy at Willow, was placed under lockdown as a precaution.
A 19 News crew is on the way.
This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest details.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.