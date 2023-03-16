‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A man broke into a Euclid furniture store in the middle of the night, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.
Camera caught the man in the store at 4 a.m. on March 14, according to police.
Police said, “this early bird decided it was time to shop for some furniture, but was frightened off by the alarm.”
Take a close look the surveillance photos and video shared by Euclid Police:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report 23-01338.
