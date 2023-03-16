2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A man broke into a Euclid furniture store in the middle of the night, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Camera caught the man in the store at 4 a.m. on March 14, according to police.

Police said, “this early bird decided it was time to shop for some furniture, but was frightened off by the alarm.”

Take a close look the surveillance photos and video shared by Euclid Police:

‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say
‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say(Euclid Police)
‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say
‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say(Euclid Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report 23-01338.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
Police lights
Cleveland SWAT team called to North Broadway neighborhood for man with gun
Ajahnae Perry
Missing 16-year-old Euclid girl last seen March 1
‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say
‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say