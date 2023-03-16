EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A man broke into a Euclid furniture store in the middle of the night, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Camera caught the man in the store at 4 a.m. on March 14, according to police.

Police said, “this early bird decided it was time to shop for some furniture, but was frightened off by the alarm.”

Take a close look the surveillance photos and video shared by Euclid Police:

‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say (Euclid Police)

‘Early bird’ breaks into Euclid furniture store at 4 a.m., police say (Euclid Police)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 and reference report 23-01338.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.