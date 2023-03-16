Euclid Police investigating death of person

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are investigating the death of a person on Tungsten Road, according to Captain Mitch Houser.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s website said the death occurred at an apartment building located at 27700 Tungsten Road.

There are no other details available at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest updates.

