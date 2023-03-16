2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid Police investigating death of person

By Brian Koster
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police are investigating the death of a person on Tungsten Road, according to Captain Mitch Houser.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s website said the death occurred at an apartment building located at 27700 Tungsten Road.

There are no other details available at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest updates.

A house on Kinsman Road was condemned by the Cleveland Building and Housing Department, but is...
Cleveland residents ask Mayor Bibb for help tearing down ignored nuisance property
ODOT I-475 widening, US-20 interchange addition project
$1.5 billion to be spent on northeast Ohio ODOT construction in 2023
