Family celebrates baby Lotus’ birthday in hospital cafeteria

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s a story near and dear to our hearts at 19 News. A local baby was severely hurt in a crash. She is slowly recovering. Lotus Legaci Love Jones and her mother, Lexis Crowell, were hit by a drunk driver Feb. 22.

Lotus is currently in the ICU at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. She turned one-years-old on Wednesday, March 15. Family and friends sang “Happy Birthday” on Facetime inside the cafeteria at the hospital while she was upstairs in her room. Little Lotus can’t move from her bed. Therefore, the family brought the party to her.

“I get to at least celebrate with her, it’s not what I expected,” Lexis Crowell said.

East Cleveland police were chasing Daryl Brown, 61, down Euclid Avenue. He was allegedly drunk. Police say he had just hit a car near Happy’s Pizza. During the pursuit, Lotus and Crowell were sitting at a red light at Euclid Avenue and UH Drive. Brown drove into oncoming traffic. Police say he crashed into Crowell’s car head-on. Lotus was in the back in her car seat.

“There’s nothing much I could say about how you could’ve secured her more. I did everything I could, unfortunately, she was hit and she was hit hard, “ Crowell said.

Although Lotus has several severe injuries, including a broken neck. Family and friends continued to shower her with gifts, love, and kisses on her big day. There was a special appearance from a popular cartoon character known as Cocomelon.

Crowell is thankful for the community’s support and Lotus’ slow, but good progress.

“This gives me a little hope, I feel like He hears my cries everyday, He definitely hears everyone’s prayers, I appreciate it.”

Crowell said she hopes even years from now, people won’t forget Lotus.

“I’m just praying that Lotus is that miracle that Cleveland talks about.”

Baby Lotus also suffers from spinal and nerve damage, but there’s a glimmer of hope. Doctors saw slight movement in her arm. She qualifies for therapy, so her family is continuing to stay hopeful.

