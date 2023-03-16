Former Lorain County teacher, coach guilty of sexual battery

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A former coach and substitute teacher with Keystone Local Schools pleaded guilty in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas to two counts of sexual battery.

Antonio Blanton was arrested by Elyria police in February 2022 for assaulting a Keystone Local Schools student.

He pleaded guilty on March 13.

Antonio Blanton (Source: Lorain County Jail)

School officials said besides being a substitute teacher, Blanton was the coach for the JV boys basketball coach.

Blanton will be sentenced by Judge James Miraldi on April 21.

