Leo leads Vikings to the Big Dance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland State women’s basketball team is set to take on Villanova on Saturday in the NCAA tournament.

The Vikings were the Horizon League tournament champions for the first time since 2010 and they were led by junior guard Destiny Leo all season.

This season, Leo was named the Horizon League player of the year.

“Her development as a total player has been significant, she’s a total player,” Vikings head coach Chris Kielsmeier said. “She’s always been able to score, but she’s developed herself as a complete basketball player.”

The junior guard out of North High School led the conference in scoring, three-point percentage, and three-point makes per game. She’s a vital piece to this Cleveland State team.

“We expect a lot from her because we know she can give us a lot,” Vikings forward Brittni Moore explained. “She is one of the hardest-working girls on the team. She is always in the gym and always perfecting her craft.”

Despite all the praise, Leo has only one goal in the post-season: to make a run in the tournament.

“March Madness is a different type of breed,” Leo said, “But I think we are focused and that’s all we need to really do what we need to do.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.