2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Man dies after being trapped in grain bin, officials say

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies...
Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.(deyanarobova via Canva)
By KWQC Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A man is dead after deputies say he became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Iowa.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Dewitt Fire Department responded at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man trapped in a grain bin, according to a news release.

First responders found the man trapped inside a partially-filled grain bin when they arrived.

Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the grain bin, but he had already died, deputies said.

The identity of the man is currently being withheld, pending notification of the family.

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
1 arrested with fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in Wooster, police say
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Oldest residence in Cincinnati is up for sale
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
Police lights
Cleveland SWAT team called to North Broadway neighborhood for man with gun