Missing 16-year-old Euclid girl last seen March 1

Ajahnae Perry
Ajahnae Perry(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Ajahnae Perry, who was last seen on March 1.

Police said Perry left her Euclid home on March 1 with an “old friend” who her mother did not know.

Perry has not returned home nor has she called, according to police.

Police did not provide a description of Perry.

If you see or or know where she may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report 23-01116.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

