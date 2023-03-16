Missing 16-year-old Euclid girl last seen March 1

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Ajahnae Perry, who was last seen on March 1.

Police said Perry left her Euclid home on March 1 with an “old friend” who her mother did not know.

Perry has not returned home nor has she called, according to police.

Police did not provide a description of Perry.

If you see or or know where she may be, call Euclid Detectives at 216-289-8505 and reference report 23-01116.

Ajahnae Perry (Euclid Police)

