Missing 17-year-old Cleveland boy last seen March 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 17-year-old Andry Santana, who was last seen on March 3.

Santana was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 260 pounds, with brown curly hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the area of West 85th Street and Detroit Avenue wearing a black and red Puma hoodie, black pants, and Nike shoes, according to police.

Call Cleveland Police First District Det. Markey at 216-623-5118 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Andry Santana (Cleveland Police First District)

