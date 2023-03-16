2 Strong 4 Bullies
Moreland Hills mayor passes away suddenly

Mayor Daniel Fritz
Mayor Daniel Fritz(Moreland Hills)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The mayor of Moreland Hills passed away suddenly Wednesday, officials confirmed to 19 News.

Mayor Daniel Fritz served on the Village Council for 12 years before being elected mayor in 2019.

Fritz was also a career firefighter/paramedic and served in several departments, most recently Orange Village.

Fritz and his wife Colleen have three children.

According to his biography on the Moreland Hills website, Fritz had a deep appreciation for the environment and was committed to addressing environmental issues in the village.

“We grieve the loss of our colleague Daniel Fritz, and we send our condolences to his beloved family. He will be sorely missed,” said Mayor of Pepper Pike and President of Cuyahoga County Mayors’ Association Richard Bain.

No further details regarding his death have been released at this time.

19 News has reached out to both Moreland Hills and Orange Village officials.

