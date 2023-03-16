2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer today; rain arrives this evening

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warming today with high cloud cover in advance of a strong cold front that will track through tomorrow. High temperatures today in the 50s. Rain arrives from west to east this evening. A blustery south wind develops at 10-20 mph. We are forecasting a quarter to half inch of rain by morning. Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight. St. Patrick’s Day will be a very windy one this year and changeable. We have some light rain in the forecast tomorrow morning. The cold front will be rolling through the first half of the day. The rain moves out by noon in Cleveland. A strong west wind sets up with potential gusts over 37 mph at times. A blast of much colder air builds in. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s during the afternoon. More strong winds for Saturday and it will be cold. Lake effect snow will be in the area. Temperatures Saturday only in the lower to middle 30s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up tomorrow; widespread rain returns to Cleveland on St....
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up tomorrow; widespread rain returns to Cleveland on St. Patrick’s
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up tomorrow; widespread rain returns to Cleveland on St....
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up tomorrow; widespread rain returns to Cleveland on St. Patrick’s D
Most in the 40 to 45 degree range. Colder Downtown Cleveland and points east.
Northeast Ohio weather: Warming up tomorrow; widespread rain returns to Cleveland on St. Patrick’s Day
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; warmer day tomorrow
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine today; warmer day tomorrow