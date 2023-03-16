Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer today; rain arrives this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warming today with high cloud cover in advance of a strong cold front that will track through tomorrow. High temperatures today in the 50s. Rain arrives from west to east this evening. A blustery south wind develops at 10-20 mph. We are forecasting a quarter to half inch of rain by morning. Temperatures drop into the 40s overnight. St. Patrick’s Day will be a very windy one this year and changeable. We have some light rain in the forecast tomorrow morning. The cold front will be rolling through the first half of the day. The rain moves out by noon in Cleveland. A strong west wind sets up with potential gusts over 37 mph at times. A blast of much colder air builds in. Temperatures will be falling through the 40s during the afternoon. More strong winds for Saturday and it will be cold. Lake effect snow will be in the area. Temperatures Saturday only in the lower to middle 30s.

