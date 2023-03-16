2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Parma police: Can you ID this credit card theft suspect?

Parma credit card theft suspect
Parma credit card theft suspect(Source: Parma Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are searching for the suspect of a credit card theft in the area.

According to police, the cards were stolen during a car break in at St. Francis de Sales Church on Sunday.

The suspect went on a shopping spree at local stores in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 or Detective Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

Ohio Savings Bank robbery suspect
Cleveland FBI investigate robbery at Ohio Savings Bank
Paying the price for getting a view above
Paying the price for getting a view above
Troubleshooter flooded basement
‘They don’t care’; Cleveland woman wants city to pay for flooded basement caused by water department
Baby Lotus
Family celebrates baby Lotus’ birthday in hospital cafeteria