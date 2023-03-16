Parma police: Can you ID this credit card theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police are searching for the suspect of a credit card theft in the area.

According to police, the cards were stolen during a car break in at St. Francis de Sales Church on Sunday.

The suspect went on a shopping spree at local stores in the area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 or Detective Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.