CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused robber threatened a BP gas station employee as he threw his elbow into her chest, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The robbery happened at approximately 8:16 a.m. on Jan. 20 at 4161 West 150th St., according to police.

When the man was confronted while stealing numerous items, he verbally threatened a staff member and threw his elbow into her chest, police stated.

Police said he then ran away with the stolen items.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be a transient who frequents the area of the BP gas station.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Robber throws elbow into Cleveland BP employee’s chest, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this robbery, call First District Det. Rospierski at 216-623-2509 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-020322 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.