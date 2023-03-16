Robber throws elbow into Cleveland BP employee’s chest, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An accused robber threatened a BP gas station employee as he threw his elbow into her chest, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.
The robbery happened at approximately 8:16 a.m. on Jan. 20 at 4161 West 150th St., according to police.
When the man was confronted while stealing numerous items, he verbally threatened a staff member and threw his elbow into her chest, police stated.
Police said he then ran away with the stolen items.
According to police, the suspect is believed to be a transient who frequents the area of the BP gas station.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this robbery, call First District Det. Rospierski at 216-623-2509 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-020322 with your tips.
