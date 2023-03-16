2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Cleveland woman found guilty of 2021 Thanksgiving Day murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland woman will be sentenced Thursday morning by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula for shooting two women in Cleveland on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Dominique Johnson, 29, died from her injuries. The second woman survived.

Katia Chappell shot both victims inside a car around 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2021 in the 12000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Two women shot on Nov. 25, 2021.
Two women shot on Nov. 25, 2021.(Source: WOIO)

Chappell was taken into custody by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Maple Heights on Jan. 10, 2022.

On Feb. 14, a jury found Chappell guilty on all counts; including, aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons.

