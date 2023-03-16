2 Strong 4 Bullies
Single car accident on I-90 sends one to hospital

Rocky River police confirmed the accident happened at the base of the Hilliard exit
Rocky River police confirmed the accident happened at the base of the Hilliard exit
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A single-car accident Wednesday night has sent one woman to the hospital.

Rocky River police confirmed the accident happened at the base of the Hilliard exit on I-90 eastbound.

Rocky River Fire Department could not confirm the condition of the woman at the time of transport.

Rocky River police could not confirm the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Return to Cleveland 19 for updates.

