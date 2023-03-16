Single car accident on I-90 sends one to hospital
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A single-car accident Wednesday night has sent one woman to the hospital.
Rocky River police confirmed the accident happened at the base of the Hilliard exit on I-90 eastbound.
Rocky River Fire Department could not confirm the condition of the woman at the time of transport.
Rocky River police could not confirm the cause of the accident.
