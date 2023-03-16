Single car accident on I-90 sends one to hospital

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A single-car accident Wednesday night has sent one woman to the hospital.

Rocky River police confirmed the accident happened at the base of the Hilliard exit on I-90 eastbound.

One car MVA with injuries I-90W at the Hilliard Exit. Rocky River Transported to hospital in unknown condition. It appears the car traveled over 100 yards on the inside of the guard rail. OSHP is conducting a scene recreation. Lose the Right lane at Hilliard. pic.twitter.com/iWeHlvbcjd — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 16, 2023

Rocky River Fire Department could not confirm the condition of the woman at the time of transport.

Rocky River police could not confirm the cause of the accident.

