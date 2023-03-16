St. Patrick’s Day safety initiative Arrive Alive warns of drunk driving risks

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh and Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to warn drivers about the dangers of drunk driving ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Friday, according to a press release.

The two will be joined by Amanda Wood, who was injured in a crash involving a drunk driver, the release says .

Officials say Wood was the passenger of a car involved in a drunk driving accident in September of 2021.

As a result of the crash, she continues to live with pain and nerve damage, according to the release.

Officials say her father, the driver at the time of the accident, died a month after being struck.

46-year-old Todd Zenner was driving with a blood alcohol content of .135 when the accident occurred, according to the release.

Officials say he pled guilty in January to two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault and one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

Zenner is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. March 22.

