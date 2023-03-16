2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

St. Patrick’s Day safety initiative Arrive Alive warns of drunk driving risks

Drunk Driving
Drunk Driving(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh and Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to warn drivers about the dangers of drunk driving ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Friday, according to a press release.

The two will be joined by Amanda Wood, who was injured in a crash involving a drunk driver, the release says .

Officials say Wood was the passenger of a car involved in a drunk driving accident in September of 2021.

As a result of the crash, she continues to live with pain and nerve damage, according to the release.

Officials say her father, the driver at the time of the accident, died a month after being struck.

46-year-old Todd Zenner was driving with a blood alcohol content of .135 when the accident occurred, according to the release.

Officials say he pled guilty in January to two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault and one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence.

Zenner is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. March 22.

Cleveland 19 will be streaming the event here at 2 p.m. today.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

Katia Chappell (Source: U.S. Marshals)
Sentencing for Cleveland woman found guilty of 2021 Thanksgiving Day murder
Rocky River police confirmed the accident happened at the base of the Hilliard exit
Single car accident on I-90 sends one to hospital
City of Cleveland installs radar feedback sign at West Blvd & I-90 to slow down drivers. For...
ODOT makes I-90 exit ramp safer after residents home crashed into several times
A house on Kinsman Road was condemned by the Cleveland Building and Housing Department, but is...
Cleveland residents ask Mayor Bibb for help tearing down ignored nuisance property