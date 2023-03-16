2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident

This photo provided by the U.S. Army Parachute Team shows Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty...
This photo provided by the U.S. Army Parachute Team shows Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen. Kettenhofen, a member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team, died Monday, March 13, 2023, after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Fla.(U.S. Army Parachute Team via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMESTEAD, Florida (AP) — A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said in a news release. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020 and had over 1,000 jumps with the Army.

“The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own,” said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. He noted that Kettenhofen is being remembered “for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist.”

The accident remains under investigation. The Army said no additional details are available.

“Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend.”

The Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams, including parachute teams, aircraft pilots, and people behind the scenes who handle jump logistics.

Homestead Air Reserve Base is 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol...
FBI: Newspaper editor interfered with police at Capitol riot
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Grady County, Okla., Sheriff's Office shows...
GRAPHIC: Man pleads guilty to killing 3, cutting heart from one in Oklahoma
Andry Santana
Missing 17-year-old Cleveland boy last seen March 3
Guardians open their home season against the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7 at 4:10
Paying the price for getting a view from above
The finding is the first direct geological evidence of recent volcanic activity on Venus’...
Volcanic activity discovered on Venus