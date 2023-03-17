2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

2 charged with kidnapping after claiming to be with Child Protective Services

Two people on Friday were charged in connection to a kidnapping in Canton after pretending to...
Two people on Friday were charged in connection to a kidnapping in Canton after pretending to be with Child Protective Services.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people on Friday were charged in connection to a kidnapping in Canton after pretending to be with Child Protective Services.

The incident happened at around 10:28 a.m. on March 17 in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive S.E. after a 3-week-old girl was stolen from the home.

Police were told a woman wore a nametag and claimed to be from Child Protective Services. Police confirmed with CPS the suspect was not an employee.

Police found the suspect vehicle in Coshocton County, which is where two suspects were arrested.

The child was found unharmed.

The woman, identified as Canton 31-year-old Sapphire McDougleh, was charged with kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

A second individual, identified as Conesville 21-year-old Brandon Savage, was charged with complicity to commit kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

Both suspects are held on a $750,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested an un-registered sex offender from Stark County after being...
US Marshals: Unregistered Stark County sex offender arrested in Columbus with 14-year-old
A Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy on Friday was indicted in Cuyahoga County for two rape charges.
Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy indicted for rape in Cuyahoga County
FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.
Def Leppard drummer attacked by Northeast Ohio native
Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will be in East Palestine Friday.
DeWine to visit East Palestine for update on remediation work