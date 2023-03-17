CAUGHT ON CAM: Drivers in stolen Kias taunt Euclid officers

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Euclid continue to search for the individuals responsible for taunting officers in stolen Kias this week.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on March 15.

Police told 19 News some of those individuals in the cars, all caught on surveillance cameras, were hanging out of car windows and flashing unknown objects at officers.

“They were full of people wearing ski masks, that go right past the police department, slow down, stop, they hang out, point something,” Lt. Mitch Houser said. “We don’t know if it was their cell phones or guns.”

“Then they continued back into the municipal lot, drive around then past back through the station,” Houser continued.

Police chased the suspects in a pursuit, which was called off shortly after.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Euclid Police Department.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.