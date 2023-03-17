2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club hosts 2023 memorial to fallen firefighters

Richard Petras died after contracting COVID before the vaccine was developed.
Richard Petras died after contracting COVID before the vaccine was developed.(Source: Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club and the Association of Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 93 are hosting the annual memorial for fallen fire fighters Friday morning, according to a release.

The memorial will take place at the corner of Erieside Avenue and Lerner Way at 11:25 a.m., according to he release.

Officials say the memorial honors firefighters who died in the line of duty, starting in 1863 with the first being Paul N. Aukens on February 25, 1869 and the last, Firefighter Johnny Tetrick who passed away November 19, 2022.

The wreath presentation will be done by the family of Lieutenant Richard A. Petras, who died due to COVID complications in 2020, the release says.

Officials say Petras is the recipient of City of Cleveland Life Saver Awards, Commendations and the Division of Fire’s Florian Cross.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

The Salvation Army in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood is partnering with Greater Cleveland...
Cleveland Food Bank, Salvation Army hosting monthly produce giveaways
Standoff in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood ends peacefully
Standoff in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood ends peacefully
Akron police found the bodies off of Cordova Avenue near a wooded area after someone called...
Akron police body camera video offers new insight into horrific triple murder case
Parma credit card theft suspect
Parma police: Can you ID this credit card theft suspect?