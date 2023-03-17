Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club hosts 2023 memorial to fallen firefighters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club and the Association of Cleveland Firefighters IAFF Local 93 are hosting the annual memorial for fallen fire fighters Friday morning, according to a release.

The memorial will take place at the corner of Erieside Avenue and Lerner Way at 11:25 a.m., according to he release.

Officials say the memorial honors firefighters who died in the line of duty, starting in 1863 with the first being Paul N. Aukens on February 25, 1869 and the last, Firefighter Johnny Tetrick who passed away November 19, 2022.

The wreath presentation will be done by the family of Lieutenant Richard A. Petras, who died due to COVID complications in 2020, the release says.

Officials say Petras is the recipient of City of Cleveland Life Saver Awards, Commendations and the Division of Fire’s Florian Cross.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.