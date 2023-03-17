2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Food Bank, Salvation Army hosting monthly produce giveaways

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood is partnering with Greater Cleveland Food Bank to host monthly free produce giveaways starting Friday, March 17, according to a press release.

Officials say 12,000 pounds of fresh produce a month will be distributed to local residents, who mush show proof of residency.

The giveaways starts at 10 a.m. Friday at The Salvation Army West Park Corps at 12645 Lorain Ave, the release says.

The giveaway will last until supplies run out, officials say.

Future giveaways will happen on April 21, May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18 and September 15.

