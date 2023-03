CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State, making just its 3rd NCAA tourney trip ever, has a tough task Saturday at 4th-seeded Villanova (5 p.m. on ESPNU).

CSU head coach Chris Kielsmeier addressed media Friday in Philadelphia.

And there it is! Villanova will host Cleveland State Saturday in a 4/12 matchup! pic.twitter.com/Wbmf4ChzwZ — Owen Hewitt (@oyounothing) March 13, 2023

Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist also leads the nation in scoring at 28 ppg.

