2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Def Leppard drummer attacked by Northeast Ohio native

FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.
FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.(CNN)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WOIO) - 19 News learned new details into the suspect accused of attacking a Def Leppard band member this week.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen, who was in South Florida to appear in concert with Motley Crue, was attacked outside of the hotel he was staying in on Monday, according to reports from CNN.

RELATED: Def Leppard drummer attacked outside Florida hotel

CNN said 19-year-old Max Hartley allegedly attacked Allen after running from behind a pillar before allegedly attacking another woman.

Hartley is from Avon, according to Broward County court records. He is out on a $5,00 bond.

Court records say he is accused of neglect and abuse of an elderly person and was arrested on March 13.

19 News has reached out to Fort Lauderdale police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

PARADE LIVESTREAM
A Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy on Friday was indicted in Cuyahoga County for two rape charges.
Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy indicted for rape in Cuyahoga County
Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will be in East Palestine Friday.
DeWine to visit East Palestine for update on remediation work
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux is scheduled to sentence Sapharas on April...
Summit County man found guilty of murdering 2 woman in separate 1970s cold cases