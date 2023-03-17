Def Leppard drummer attacked by Northeast Ohio native

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WOIO) - 19 News learned new details into the suspect accused of attacking a Def Leppard band member this week.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen, who was in South Florida to appear in concert with Motley Crue, was attacked outside of the hotel he was staying in on Monday, according to reports from CNN.

CNN said 19-year-old Max Hartley allegedly attacked Allen after running from behind a pillar before allegedly attacking another woman.

Hartley is from Avon, according to Broward County court records. He is out on a $5,00 bond.

Court records say he is accused of neglect and abuse of an elderly person and was arrested on March 13.

19 News has reached out to Fort Lauderdale police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.