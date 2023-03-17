2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

‘I’M BACK!’: Trump returns to Facebook after reinstatement

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has returned to Facebook after a more than two-year ban.

“I’M BACK!” Trump posted on the site weeks after his personal account was reactivated. He also shared an old video clip in which he said: “Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business.”

Trump posted the same clip on YouTube, which announced Friday that it, too, was welcoming him back.

Facebook parent Meta had said in January that it would be restoring Trump ‘s personal account in the coming weeks, ending the suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when Trump’s supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to halt the peaceful transition of power.

His access was restored to Facebook and Instagram on Feb. 9, the company confirmed.

“The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s vice president of global affairs, wrote at the time.

The company also said it would be adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.

Facebook, the world’s largest social media site, had been both a publicity tool and a crucial source of fundraising revenue for both of Trump’s previous campaigns.

YouTube, in a tweet, announced earlier Friday that, “Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content.”

“We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election,” they wrote.

Twitter also reinstated Trump’s account last year after Elon Musk took over the company, but the former president has thus far chosen not to tweet.

Instead, he has been posting frequently on his own Truth Social site, which he launched after the suspensions.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Def Leppard drummer attacked by Northeast Ohio native
Def Leppard drummer attacked by Northeast Ohio native
DeWine to visit East Palestine for update on remediation work
DeWine to visit East Palestine for update on remediation work
Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club hosts 2023 memorial to fallen firefighters
Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club hosts 2023 memorial to fallen firefighters
Woman holding newborn baby.
New pediatric model hoping to lower maternal mortality in NE Ohio
A pair of Michael Jordan's shoes could fetch up to $4 million at auction.
Pair of Michael Jordan’s shoes could sell for $4M