Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash

Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash
(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The robber accused of robbing Sunoco at gunpoint for cash and cigarettes is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

Police said the man walked into the Sunoco at 6224 Storer Ave. at midnight on March 16.

He then pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cigarettes and money, according to police.

The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a black facemask, black jacket over a gray hoodie that was pulled over his head, black jogging pants, and black and gray tennis shoes.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash
Man robs Cleveland Sunoco at gunpoint for cigarettes, cash(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this robbery, call Det. Mazur at 216-623-2708.

