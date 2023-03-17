New pediatric model hoping to lower maternal mortality in NE Ohio

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Village of Healing Center (VOC Center) is looking to reverse the trend of rising maternal deaths with a new pediatric model focused on mother and baby care.

A recent study from the CDC showed maternal death rates rose in 2021, with rates among black women twice as high as white women. The VOC Center will be seeing mothers and babies at the same time, in the same location, in a model geared towards focusing on the welfare of new moms and their child.

“In the first year of a newborn’s life, moms will receive post-partum care and infants will have all well-visits scheduled as one appointment, at the same time, in the same place. Currently, these services are provided at separate locations in separate visits for mother and baby. This new model of care saves families time and money. It sounds simple, but no other hospital system in Cleveland offers these services to new mothers and babies. We’re focused on the health of mother and baby in a preventative way, particularly during that critical first year after delivery,” Dana M. Langford, CNM and Medical Director of The Village of Healing Center, said.

The appointments will give providers access to post-partum mothers, which will be critical to their mental health.

For more information, you can visit the VOC Center website here.

