Northeast Ohio weather: Rain moves out this afternoon; temperatures tumble into the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

The good news is that the steadiest rain is on the way out of here.

The bad news is that temperatures are going to plummet tonight, and it’s going to stay very cold through the weekend.

In the meantime, heavy cloud cover will linger through at least mid-to-late afternoon.

A spotty shower, or even a flurry, cannot be ruled out through the afternoon.

For the rest of the day, temperatures will fall into the 40s from east to west.

High winds will make it feel as if it’s in the 30s.

Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s by morning.

Temperatures will only rise into the low 30s tomorrow afternoon, but it will feel as if it’s in the teens all day.

Sunday won’t be much warmer with highs in the mid 30s and morning wind chill temperatures in the single digits!

Afternoon wind chills will only rise into the 20s.

As cold air continues to spill over Lake Erie, lake effect snow showers will develop through the day Saturday.

Initially, most of the snow will impact Ashtabula County, but the snow may spread inland Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The snow will wind down Sunday afternoon.

Don’t let the cold weather get you down!

This is the final weekend of Winter.

Spring begins on Monday!

Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday into Wednesday, temperatures will be climbing into the mid 50s!

