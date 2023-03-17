2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Rain moves out today, windy, and turning much colder

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day. We have a strong cold front rolling through the area right now. The light rain ends from west to east. A south wind will shift west behind the front and gust over 35 mph at times. A winter like air mass is coming in. Temperatures are forecast to fall through the 40s this afternoon. The clouds will start to break up this evening. It’ll be a blustery tonight. Temperatures fall into the 20s by early tomorrow morning. The air mass gets even colder tomorrow. Temperatures will struggle to rise above 30 degrees in some towns. Strong west winds gusting over 37 mph at times. We will have scattered snow showers around. It’s a favorable set up for lake effect snow Saturday evening. We think the lake snow will start east of Cleveland then gradually shift inland as the night wears on. Expect at least a few inches of snow will snow bands persist. Travel could turn treacherous in the lake effect zones.

