Parents demand safer roadways, after child is hit by car

By Noelle Williams
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine sending your child to school, wondering if they will ever reach their destination safely.

Parents in South Euclid said that is a daily worry, after one child was hit by a car.

“Shame on you all, a concerned parent came to you with a crucial safety concern, and you ignored her,” said Casandra Stith.

Stith said officials ignored her efforts to protect her 8-year-old son and other students from an intersection next to Rowland Elementary School in South Euclid.

“I contacted the South Euclid Police. I contacted the Superintendent. I contacted my councilwoman for my ward. I contacted the mayor.” said Stith.

She told 19 News right here at South Belvoir Blvd and Bayard Road, kids are left to fend for themselves.

A 12-year-old girl was hit by a driver earlier this month.

That child was taken to Hillcrest Hospital and left with non-life-threatening injuries.

19 News reached out to the South Euclid-Lyndhurst school district, and the city of South Euclid, to find out if there are ever any crossing guards designated to this area.

The city responded saying they do not employ any crossing guards.

The school said in a statement:

“This particular intersection, however, is a public crossing within the city corporation limit, and not on school grounds.”

“I’m upset because I live right down the street, and this street is always busy” said Sanchena Stevens, another parent. “They need a security guard out here”

If it takes police, crossing guards, or even parents, people say they will do whatever they can to protect these children.

According to court documents, the driver involved in that accident was charged with Driving Under Suspension. In 2022 he was found guilty of other traffic violations.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

