Euclid man dies after being shot in car

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man died Thursday night after being found shot in a car, according to police officials.

Police found the man, 25-year-old Robert Hennings, in a car on Warrensville Center Road with gunshot wounds, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hennings was transported to South Pointe Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

