Euclid man dies after being shot in car

Police found the man in a car on Warrensville Center Road with gunshot wounds.
Police found the man in a car on Warrensville Center Road with gunshot wounds.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid man died Thursday night after being found shot in a car, according to police officials.

Police found the man, 25-year-old Robert Hennings, in a car on Warrensville Center Road with gunshot wounds, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Hennings was transported to South Pointe Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

19 News reached out to the Euclid Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

