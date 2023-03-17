Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy indicted for rape in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Portage County Sheriff’s Deputy on Friday was indicted in Cuyahoga County for two rape charges.

The deputy, identified as Wilson Kuzyk, allegedly forced sexual activity twice in October 2022, according to court records.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to 19 News:

Yesterday afternoon, information was received that Wilson Kuzyk, a member of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, was indicted in the Cuyahoga County Court System for rape. Deputy Kuzyk was placed on paid administrative leave on November 6, 2022, immediately after my office was made aware of the alleged charges being filed against him. My office remained fully cooperative with the investigation that was being conducted by Lyndhurst Police Department in Cuyahoga County where the alleged incident occurred. Given the information that was released with an official indictment yesterday, Wilson Kuzyk is now on unpaid administrative leave pending an internal investigation that we can now move forward to complete for any violation of policies, procedures, rules, and regulations of our agency. Upon completion of our internal investigation, a final determination will be made in regard to the final employment status of Wilson Kuzyk. We will continue to maintain transparency and accountability with information pertaining to our agency and the members whom it encompasses in these unfortunate and difficult situations.

