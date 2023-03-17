2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Summit County man found guilty of murdering 2 woman in separate 1970s cold cases

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux is scheduled to sentence Sapharas on April...
Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux is scheduled to sentence Sapharas on April 5.(Source: Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday found a 78-year-old man guilty of two murders in separate cold cases from the 1970s.

The 78-year-old, identified as Gustave Sapharas from Jackson Township, was charged in 2019 for the alleged murders of Akron 18-year-old Karen Bentz in 1970 and Brimfield 20-year-old Loretta Jean Davis in 1975.

Summit County Prosecutor Lori Bevan Walsh said Bentz was found stabbed and strangled in Tallmadge on April 29, 1970, while Davis was found stabbed to death in Portage County on Sept. 28, 1975.

A grand jury on March 16, 2023 found Sapharas guilty of the following charges:

  • Aggravated murder
  • Murder
  • Murder in the first degree
  • Murder in the second degree
  • Maiming or disfiguring another

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux is scheduled to sentence Sapharas on April 5.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
Multiple crews responding to Oakwood building fire, explosion
1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

Latest News

Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will be in East Palestine Friday.
DeWine to visit East Palestine for update on remediation work
DEWINE IN EAST PALESTINE
Police found the man in a car on Warrensville Center Road with gunshot wounds.
Euclid man dies after being shot in car
Richard Petras died after contracting COVID before the vaccine was developed.
Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club hosts 2023 memorial to fallen firefighters