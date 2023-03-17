Suspect connected to robbery on Cleveland’s East Side wanted, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect connected to a robbery on the city’s East Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police described the suspect as a man who is 5′8″ tall, 150-160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He frequents the areas of St. Clair Avenue, East 110th Street, and East 113th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District Detective Bureau:

Suspect wanted in robbery on Cleveland’s East Side, police say (Cleveland Police Fifth District)

If you recognize this suspect, call Det. Taylor at 216-623-5872 or email otaylor@clevelandohio.gov.

Reference report #2023-044394 with your tips.

