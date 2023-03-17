2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Suspect connected to robbery on Cleveland’s East Side wanted, police say

Suspect wanted in robbery on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Suspect wanted in robbery on Cleveland’s East Side, police say(Cleveland Police Fifth District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect connected to a robbery on the city’s East Side is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police described the suspect as a man who is 5′8″ tall, 150-160 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He frequents the areas of St. Clair Avenue, East 110th Street, and East 113th Street, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Fifth District Detective Bureau:

Suspect wanted in robbery on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
Suspect wanted in robbery on Cleveland’s East Side, police say(Cleveland Police Fifth District)

If you recognize this suspect, call Det. Taylor at 216-623-5872 or email otaylor@clevelandohio.gov.

Reference report #2023-044394 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Def Leppard drummer attacked by Northeast Ohio native
Def Leppard drummer attacked by Northeast Ohio native
DeWine to visit East Palestine for update on remediation work
DeWine to visit East Palestine for update on remediation work
Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club hosts 2023 memorial to fallen firefighters
Cleveland Firefighters Shamrock Club hosts 2023 memorial to fallen firefighters
Woman holding newborn baby.
New pediatric model hoping to lower maternal mortality in NE Ohio