US Marshals: Unregistered Stark County sex offender arrested in Columbus with 14-year-old

U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested an un-registered sex offender from Stark County after being...
U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested an un-registered sex offender from Stark County after being found with a 14-year-old in Columbus.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested an un-registered sex offender from Stark County after being found with a 14-year-old in Columbus.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said the 23-year-old, identified as Skylar Losey of Massillon, was wanted for violating conditions of his probation. He was previously convicted of gross sexual imposition of a child victim who was approximately six years old.

Officials said police found Losey at the Norwood Inn and Suites, located in the 12200 block of E. Dublin Grandville Road in Columbus, with a 14-year-old child.

Elliot confirmed the 14-year-old was turned over to local authorities while Losey is awaiting extradition from Franklin County back to Stark County.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

