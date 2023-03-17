2 Strong 4 Bullies
Victim robbed at gunpoint in Euclid apartment building, trio needs identified, police say(Euclid Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A victim was robbed at gunpoint inside the Vista Apartments building, Euclid Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying three people as part of the investigation.

The robbery happened near the elevators around 10 p.m. on March 14 at 26151 Lake Shore Blvd., according to police.

Take a close look at these surveillance photos of the trio shared by Euclid Police:

Victim robbed at gunpoint in Euclid apartment building, trio needs identified, police say(Euclid Police)
Victim robbed at gunpoint in Euclid apartment building, trio needs identified, police say(Euclid Police)
Victim robbed at gunpoint in Euclid apartment building, trio needs identified, police say(Euclid Police)

If you recognize any of these three people or have other information on this robbery, call the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.

Reference report #23-01359 with your tips.

