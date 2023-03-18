2 Strong 4 Bullies
32-year-old Akron mother killed by suspected drunk driver after dropping her preschooler off at school

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - It started out as a normal Tuesday morning for 32-year-old TaShanna Junius. The tragedy happened minutes after the young Akron mom had dropped her 4-year-old daughter Melrose off at preschool. Police believe she was hit by a drunk driver.

“Our detective ran across them, so he stopped to check on everybody,” said a dispatcher with the Summit County Sheriff’s office to Akron Police dispatch. “There’s a female unconscious but breathing.”

Akron police said at around 8:30 in the morning Junius was stopped at a red light on Manchester Road and W. Wilbeth Road when a Ford Taurus smashed into Junius from behind causing the young mother to crash into the car in front of her.

“The one is trapped because the car spun around and went against the driver’s door,” a 911 caller said.

The crash involved three cars. The driver who Junius crashed into called 911.

“Your whole back windshield got broken out?” the 911 operator asked the driver.

“Yeah, my whole back window is broken out,” the driver replied. “I got hit from behind I was just sitting at the light here and somebody, they, just hit me from behind.”

Paramedics rushed Junius to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, but she didn’t make it. The drivers of the other two cars weren’t hurt.

Police said the driver of the Ford Taurus who caused the crash was a 35-year-old man that they believe may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He has not been charged yet.

