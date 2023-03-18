2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 dirt bike, 2 ATV riders appear to point guns at Cleveland Police Headquarters, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed dirt bike and ATV riders appeared to point guns at the Police Headquarters Building, and detectives need help identifying them.

About five dirt bikes and ATVs rode past the headquarters while driving northbound on Ontario Street at approximately 6:06 p.m. on March 16, according to police.

Police said the riders appeared to point guns at the building at 1300 Ontario St.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the riders shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Third District:

5 dirt bike, 2 ATV riders appear to point guns at Cleveland Police Headquarters, police say
5 dirt bike, 2 ATV riders appear to point guns at Cleveland Police Headquarters, police say(Cleveland Division of Police Third District)
Call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5318 if you recognize these riders or have any other tips.

