CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards, 117-94, on Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers had four players in the double digits.

Darius Garland led the way with 24 points.

.@dariusgarland has just tied Danny Ferry (543 3FGM) for 9th place on the @cavs all-time three-pointers made list.#LetEmKnow — Cavs Notes (@CavsNotes) March 18, 2023

Cleveland will face the Nets on Tuesday.

