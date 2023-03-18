Cleveland Browns sign Houston Texans TE Jordan Akins, San Francisco 49ers DT Maurice Hurst

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Saturday announced the signings of Houston Texans TE Jordan Akins and San Francisco 49ers DT Maurice Hurst.

Akins, the five-year veteran from the University of Central Florida, spent the entirety of his career in Houston prior to the March 18 announcement. His arrival to Cleveland comes following a 643-yard 2022 campaign in Houston that ended with two touchdowns on 53 receptions, according to a team press release.

Akins, the first offensive free agent signing of the off-season for the Browns, brings a familiar face to Cleveland after playing with QB Deshaun Watson during the first two years of his career.

Hurst, the four-year product from the University of Michigan, missed the 2022 season following a torn biceps injury during training camp with the 49ers, the Browns said.

His 42 appearances, which include 17 starts, have produced 78 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Hurst will join a DT room with newly-acquired Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed with the Browns on March 13.

