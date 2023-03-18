2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland Browns sign Houston Texans TE Jordan Akins, San Francisco 49ers DT Maurice Hurst

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Saturday announced the signings of Houston Texans TE Jordan Akins and San Francisco 49ers DT Maurice Hurst.

Akins, the five-year veteran from the University of Central Florida, spent the entirety of his career in Houston prior to the March 18 announcement. His arrival to Cleveland comes following a 643-yard 2022 campaign in Houston that ended with two touchdowns on 53 receptions, according to a team press release.

Akins, the first offensive free agent signing of the off-season for the Browns, brings a familiar face to Cleveland after playing with QB Deshaun Watson during the first two years of his career.

Hurst, the four-year product from the University of Michigan, missed the 2022 season following a torn biceps injury during training camp with the 49ers, the Browns said.

His 42 appearances, which include 17 starts, have produced 78 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Hurst will join a DT room with newly-acquired Dalvin Tomlinson, who signed with the Browns on March 13.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
A Northeast Ohio tea room on Wednesday announced children under six years old will no longer be...
Children under 6 years old no longer permitted at Northeast Ohio tea room
37-year-old Kellie Brown has a long road of recovery ahead of her. Her parents tell 19 News she...
Cleveland police search for hit-and-run driver who mowed down hairdresser outside of a bar
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine poses for a picture during a news conference on June 2, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine suffered injury while in East Palestine
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid...
Wallet stolen from Planet Fitness turns to Saks Fifth Avenue shopping spree, South Euclid Police say

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Juan Thornhill (22) forces Denver Broncos running back Melvin...
Browns safety Juan Thornhill: ‘All the pieces are here’ to win a Super Bowl
New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) seen with the 'Walter Payton Man Of The Year'...
Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson: ‘I think I’m a great run defender’
Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville...
Browns sign safety Juan Thornhill
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) runs with the ball during the second half of...
Report: Jacoby Brissett leaving Browns for Commanders