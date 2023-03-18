Cleveland Police K-9 given Narcan after fentanyl exposure during drug trafficking search warrant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a K-9 had to be given Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl while executing a search warrant for drug trafficking.

The search warrant was executed in the 12700 block of Guardian Boulevard at 9:05 p.m. on March 15, according to police.

A 27-year-old man was listed as the drug trafficking suspect, the police report showed.

Cleveland Police said officers had to administer 2mg of Narcan to the K-9 after they were exposed to fentanyl.

The K-9 was taken to Westpark Animal Hospital, according to police.

Police confirmed the K-9 is stable and “ok.”

The name of the K-9 was not released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.