Cleveland Police K-9 given Narcan after fentanyl exposure during drug trafficking search warrant

Police K-9 file photo
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a K-9 had to be given Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl while executing a search warrant for drug trafficking.

The search warrant was executed in the 12700 block of Guardian Boulevard at 9:05 p.m. on March 15, according to police.

A 27-year-old man was listed as the drug trafficking suspect, the police report showed.

Cleveland Police said officers had to administer 2mg of Narcan to the K-9 after they were exposed to fentanyl.

The K-9 was taken to Westpark Animal Hospital, according to police.

Police confirmed the K-9 is stable and “ok.”

The name of the K-9 was not released.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Cleveland Police officers on a crime scene.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Drivers in stolen Kias taunt Euclid officers
Parents demand safer roadways, after child is hit by car
Def Leppard drummer attacked by Northeast Ohio native