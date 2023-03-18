Cleveland Police K-9 given Narcan after fentanyl exposure during drug trafficking search warrant
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a K-9 had to be given Narcan after being exposed to fentanyl while executing a search warrant for drug trafficking.
The search warrant was executed in the 12700 block of Guardian Boulevard at 9:05 p.m. on March 15, according to police.
A 27-year-old man was listed as the drug trafficking suspect, the police report showed.
Cleveland Police said officers had to administer 2mg of Narcan to the K-9 after they were exposed to fentanyl.
The K-9 was taken to Westpark Animal Hospital, according to police.
Police confirmed the K-9 is stable and “ok.”
The name of the K-9 was not released.
