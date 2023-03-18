2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Cleveland Browns CB Greedy Williams signs with Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday announced they signed former Cleveland Browns CB Greedy Williams.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday announced they signed former Cleveland Browns CB Greedy Williams.

Williams, drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, heads to the reigning NFC Champions after a 3-year stint in Cleveland.

The Eagles announced he will be on a 1-year deal.

During his time with the Browns, Williams put up 99 total tackles, a forced fumble and two interceptions.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

