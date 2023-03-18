Illinois man killed in Holmes County crash, troopers say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - An Illinois man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers say crews arrived for a crash on State Route 3 south of State Route 179 in Holmes County, around 11:55 a.m.

Troopers say the on-scene investigation revealed that a Silver 2018 Dodge Ram pick-up was driving south on State Route 3 south of State Route 179.

A 2019 Honda SXS700 utility terrain vehicle (UTV) with a flashing yellow light and a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, also with a flashing yellow light were following a slow-moving skid steer southbound on State Route 3, troopers say.

Troopers say the three slow-moving vehicles were part of a Landracorp, Inc. brush-clearing work crew based out of Brownstown, Illinois and they were moving from one site to another.

The Dodge pick-up struck the UTV from behind and pushed it into the Chevy Silverado, troopers say.

The dodge came to a rest in the northbound lane of State Route 3 beside the other vehicles that came to a rest in the southbound lane, troopers say.

Troopers say that the driver of the UTV, Keith Reno Jr., 41, from Vandalia, Illinois, was taken to the Wooster Community Hospital, where died due to the injuries he sustained during the crash.

The driver of the Dodge pick-up was not injured during the crash, troopers say.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado and his passenger were not injured in the crash, troopers say.

