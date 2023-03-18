Intoxicated driver had 8-year-old, 13-year-old kids in truck, Westlake Police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was arrested after driving while intoxicated with an 8-year-old child and a 13-year-old teenager in the truck, Westlake Police confirmed.

An officer on patrol saw a Ford F-150 driving recklessly in Crocker Park around 8:45 p.m. on March 10, according to WPD.

WPD said the officer tried to stop the driver on Main Street, but he continued leading the officer to the parking lot behind Regal Cinema.

The officer noted signs of impairment while talking to the driver, said WPD.

WPD said the driver also had two children in the truck.

The man did not have identification with him, so officers asked him to step outside the truck, according to WPD.

The driver would not identify himself outside the truck, said WPD, so he was placed under arrest for failure to identify and obstruction.

WPD said the man resisted arrest while being handcuffed.

The 41-year-old North Ridgeville resident was eventually taken to the Westlake Jail where he continued to be uncooperative, WPD stated.

The 8-year-old and 13-year-old passengers were turned over to a relative who was called to the scene, according to WPD.

WPD listed the driver was charged with the following:

reckless operation

OVI

endangering children

obstruction

resisting arrest

failure to disclose personal information

WPD confirmed no officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect claimed minor injury, according to WPD.

