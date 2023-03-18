2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: First Alert Weather Weekend ahead

By Jon Loufman
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Winter weather advisory has been issued for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties from this afternoon until Sunday afternoon.

We’ll see up to an inch of snow today amid gusty winds as highs top in the lower 30s.

One to three inches of snow tonight and gusty winds will be coupled with lows in the lower 20s.

2 to 4 inches of snow can be expected Sunday, amid brisk winds, expect highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday night will be mainly clear with lows in the mid 20s.

Sunshine on Monday will allow highs in the mid 40s.

Skies become partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Under partly sunny skies on Wednesday, we’ll see highs again in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers arrive on Thursday.

