NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash heading to aid in Oakwood plant explosion

Editor’s note: This story contains video from previous coverage
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WOIO) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary findings on last month’s plane crash in Little Rock, Arkansas that killed five people heading to aid recovery efforts in the Oakwood plant explosion.

The plane was headed to Columbus on Feb. 22 prior to the crash, according to previous reports.

RELATED: 5 dead in plane crash headed to aid in environmental clean-up of deadly Oakwood Village explosion

Officials previously said the plane crashed shortly after taking off.

All five people in the plane, including the pilot, were employees of CTEH, a consulting firm that provides responds services including “environmental data collection, and management, GIS, safety, incident management, industrial hygiene, toxicology and human health consulting for the public and private sectors.”

According to the company, the group was headed to Oakwood Village in an effort to assist the aftermath of an explosion at I. Schumann & Co.

RELATED: 1 dead after building explosion and fire in Oakwood Village

The NTSB’s preliminary findings said the crash was caused by changing and deteriorating weather conditions. The plane crashed into a wooded area about one mile south of the runway that it had taken off from.

19 News obtained a copy of the NTSB’s full preliminary report, which can be viewed below:

The report says nearby surveillance video showed heavy rain and blowing debris near where the plane crashed. The report also says most of the plane was consumed by a post-crash fire.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

